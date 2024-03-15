Car park start held up by discovery of almost 200 skeletons in Ronda

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Friday, 15 March 2024, 14:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

Plans to start work on a new five-million-euro, 500 space car park in the San Francisco neighbourhood of Ronda are still on hold due to the discovery of almost 200 human skeletons during archaeological excavations on the site.

The construction project was originally pencilled in to start immediately after the town's major Pedro Romero fair in September 2022 but the start date has been postponed due to the findings, which also include fragments of vessels and other ceramic and household items.

The proposed design of the new car park in Ronda. SUR

The land for the car park site is in an area designated as Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in the 1960s and, as a result, the excavations involving archaeologists and an anthropologist are supervised by the Junta.