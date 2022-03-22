Ronda plans to start work on new seven-storey car park with nearly 500 spaces in September The Junta de Andalucía has approved a change to the mountain town's Urban Plan so the five-million-euro facility can be built in the San Francisco district

Ronda council is planning to build a car park in the San Francisco district, the town's mayor, María de la Paz Fernández, has announced. The Junta de Andalucía has given definitive approval to the use of the site being changed under the Urban Plan so the project can go ahead. It is expected to cost five million euros, and the council hopes the works can begin in September.

Beforehand, though, a financial study for the project will have to be published and approved, and that has already been drafted by the Malaga provincial council. In a similar way to the new bus station, the constructor will finance the works and then manage the car park. Fernández says this is of the most important projects of this legislature.

The car park will have room for nearly 500 vehicles and will be opposite the petrol station in the San Francisco district, on a 6,000 square metre site which the council has bought from a private owner. It will be seven storeys high, and has been designed by Manuel Campos and Francisco Pachón, who have planned a type of viewing platform on the top floor with views over the historic part of Ronda.

It is hoped that it will help to reduce traffic congestion in the town centre, especially in the busy tourist season.