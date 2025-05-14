Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Blasting in the mountains to repair the A-397 road between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara has already begun.
Watch as explosives are used on closed road as work continues apace to reopen key link between Ronda and Costa del Sol

The aim of the blasting is to prevent future landslides on the scenic mountain route and get the road reopened to traffic as soon as possible

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 17:29

Blasting in the mountains to stabilise and repair the landslide-blocked A-397 road between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara has already begun. The first detonation took place yesterday, as reported by regional minister of public works (Fomento) Rocío Díaz. She justified this drastic measure by citing the need to "guarantee the safety" of the works and extended her gratitude to all the professionals who are working to reopen this crucial road as soon as possible.

As SUR reported at the end of April, the technicians responsible for the project determined that, in order to advance with maximum safety, it is necessary to carry out controlled explosions in certain unstable rock massifs. This work, in coordination with the industry delegation and the government sub-delegation, will also have a direct impact on users, as it will shorten the reopening time by a few weeks, if not by a month. However, Fomento is avoiding giving specific dates. "Until the blasting work is finished, we will not be able to assess the timescale with more certainty; we have to be cautious and have everything well-aligned," it said.

The initially planned timeframe for reopening part of the road was four and a half months, not without complications. Work was to continue after that, until the road is fully reinstated, which put the deadline for completion at six months. This meant that the two-way road would not have been fully reopened until at least the end of September.

Work continues on the Ronda side of the road for the installation of the dynamic screen - a key infrastructure that would protect the road against new movements of the slope. The installation of the high-strength mesh requires the relocation of a heavy-duty crane.

The A-397 road was seriously damaged by a landslide caused by storm Jana in March. Following the initial work, it has become necessary to increase the budget initially planned from 3.7 million to 4.5 million euros. The increased budget was necessary for the blasting work and the safety measures associated with it.

Once the complete stability of the slope is guaranteed, the final phase of the works will begin - the repair of the damaged viaduct.

