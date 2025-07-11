Digital nomads in the Serranía de Ronda give new lease of life to over 400 rural residents

Cristina Pinto Friday, 11 July 2025, 16:08 Compartir

The rural, mostly inland, areas of Malaga province are seeing an increasing influx of digital nomads due to the transformation in the world of work and the growing importance of remote working. Some places are using this advantage to have a positive impact on the local population. This is the case with the Veracruz association that aims to defend and retain local culture and traditions. The association has developed the Benarrabá WorkValley project in the Serranía de Ronda, an initiative that has managed to attract up to 73 remote workers and digital nomads of 36 nationalities, thus positioning the Genal valley as a pioneering destination for reviving rural living.

"The good thing is that this hasn't just been the arrival of these digital nomads. They've integrated into the population both culturally and economically: they've participated in intergenerational workshops with young and old alike, with local residents.They have crocheted, painted and crafted. They've been enriched by the traditions here and the resident locals have been enriched by theirs", said Veracruz's president, Sebastiana Gómez Romero, speaking to SUR. In addition to the aforementioned cultural and intergenerational activities, other actions carried out worth mentioning - done mostly in the coworking space at the association's headquarters - include the creation of high-impact audiovisual content, collaborations with social media influencers, adaptation of rural housing, coordination with a professional local team and exchange meetings with other municipalities in the Serranía de Ronda.

The project has extended its reach beyond the white village of Benarrabá to surrounding municipalities such as Genalguacil, Faraján, Jubrique, Gaucín, Alpandeire, Benadalid, Benalauría, Algatocín, Atajate and Casares, fostering exchange, joint territorial outreach and awareness of the cultural and natural wealth of the entire Serranía de Ronda. "This is a true example of how social innovation can transform an area, reactivate the local economy, build community and generate new opportunities", said Antonia Ledesma, the provincial authority's third vice-president, who is also in charge of social innovation and depopulation. This initiative is part of a funding agreement between Malaga's provincial authority (Diputación) and La Caixa foundation via La Noria (a major centre for social innovation). "Since 2021 we've been working on promoting remote work and the arrival of digital nomads in rural areas, offering municipalities at risk of depopulation the information and tools to design strategies that attract people who can work remotely and who also add value to the local community", said Ledesma.

According to data provided by the Diputación de Málaga, thanks to this strategy the participants "have had average stays of two to three weeks, with a monthly expenditure of approximately 1,524 euros per person and an average experience rating of 9.4 out of 10."

Benarrabá WorkValley has identified both Benarrabá village and the Genal valley in general as ideal locations to attract mobile talent, thanks to their natural surroundings, welcoming community and adapted infrastructure. Faced with the demographic challenge and rural depopulation, the initiative offers a real opportunity for the economic, social and cultural revitalisation of the area.

The project has already concluded its 2024-2025 cycle of activities. The closing ceremony was attended by the mayor of Benarrabá (Silvestre Barroso), La Caixa foundation's representative for Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla (Juan Carlos Barroso), and the Veracruz association's representative (Juan Barbed). Other dignitaries attending included the mayor of Yunquera (José María Peralta), the mayor of Cortes de la Frontera (José Antonio Zurera) and the manager of the rural development group (RDG) for the Sierra de las Nieves and Serranía de Ronda, as well as a few of the project's participants.