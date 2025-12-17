New river-crossing bridge installed seven years after previous one was destroyed in Serranía de Ronda flooding

It was an October day like any other, or so it seemed. It was 2018 when torrential rains began to wreak havoc in inland areas of Malaga province, especially so in the Serranía de Ronda. One of the worst-hit municipalities was Benaoján, where the severe storms caused a dramatic rise in the levels of the Guadiaro river. The force of the water reached such magnitude that it swept away the well-known Potón de los Cachones, a historic footbridge built in 1931 that connected the residents of La Estación to the other side of the river.

Since that incident, the inhabitants of this part of the municipality have been left without one of their main crossing-points, which has significantly hampered both their daily lives and the local economy and tourism as the bridge is near the famous Cueva del Gato. More than seven years have passed before Benaoján can, once again, have a footbridge over the Guadiaro river at this iconic location.

Just a few days ago, Benaoján town hall officially confirmed the start of construction work to install the new footbridge. This is a project that has been long demanded by the local council and affected residents, who have been calling for a permanent solution all these years. It was not until last year that the proposal was finally unblocked and the necessary plan was approved, allowing the build to become a reality.

The project is being fully funded by Malaga's provincial authority (the Diputación), with an investment of around 300,000 euros. The new bridge, which replaces the demolished Potón de los Cachones, will be a hybrid structure of iron and wood, designed to blend in with the river's natural surroundings.

According to Benaoján town hall, the footbridge will be exclusively for pedestrian use and will be three metres wide, allowing for comfortable and safe passage. While work is still under way and some details remain to be completed, the local authority anticipates that residents will be able to start using the bridge from next year, as stated in the project document.

It is worth noting that the Gran Senda de Málaga - a major network of hiking trails - runs through this part of La Estación (the station neighbourhood), located a short distance from the main village of Benaoján. Specifically, this is stage 25, which connects La Estación de Benaoján with Jimera de Líbar, one of the best-known and most frequented stretches for hiking enthusiasts in the province. The absence of this bridge was an obstacle to accessing this natural part of inland Malaga for years.

Furthermore, residents of the municipality live on this side of the Guadiaro with properties and some operating farms and livestock operations, so the lack of a direct connection has had a significant impact on their daily lives. The absence of the crossing has also affected important sporting events, such as the 101-kilometre La Legión endurance race from Ronda, which will return to this site for next year's race.