Benalauría town hall. Karl Smallman
Serranía de Ronda village cancels bull-running event following 'this is not culture' outcry from locals

The mayor has apologised for the "situation generated" by the event, scheduled for 13 October, which was branded as "animal abuse" by residents

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Friday, 4 October 2024, 15:19

Mayor of Benalauría Cristóbal Díaz (PP) has announced the suspension of a bull-running event that had been scheduled for 13 October in the Genal valley village in the Serranía de Ronda, which was part of the festivities planned for the feast of its patron, the Virgen del Rosario.

The bull-run was scheduled to take place in the main square of the village, which has around 460 inhabitants, and was to be organised by the company África Taurina SL, with the collaboration of the town hall.

But the planned event caused a lot of unease in the village, with many of its residents claiming that such an event is a prime example of animal abuse. Indignation was spreading on social media networks and complaints were also made to the council. The opposition parties, PSOE and the Agrupación de Electores de Benalauría (AEB), also expressed their opposition.

"This is not culture". "Poor animals let loose in a hostile environment, with an audience that enjoys itself, not with lances, but with the humiliation of the animal", were some of the criticisms, in addition to those of animal abuse, that were aired.

"Given the requests and petitions received, I, as mayor, have taken the decision to suspend this activity. I apologise for the situation that has arisen, and ask for your understanding that I am trying to ensure the unity of our residents," the mayor wrote in a letter, a decision that has been well received.

"To rectify is wise; governing a village like ours means reaching consensus, not imposing popular mobilisation. If peaceful and reasoned, we can correct mistakes, or at least mitigate their consequences," said José Antonio Castillo, a resident of Benalauría, and its official chronicler.

