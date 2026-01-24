Woman arrested for assaulting two men in Ronda and then stealing from them

SUR Saturday, 24 January 2026, 12:30 Share

The National Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman in Ronda for her alleged involvement in two robberies by using violence or threats against two men, 61 and 75, in their respective homes. The investigation alleges that she drugged one of them and assaulted the other in order to steal their belongings.

Officers from Ronda police station took over the investigation into these robberies. The crimes, originally investigated as separate cases, ultimately led to the same perpetrator.

The first police report filed concerned a robbery in which a resident of Ronda stated that he had been drugged at his home by a woman he had invited to his house for a drink after meeting her at a pub. The day after their meet-up, the man woke up very disoriented and incoherent, noticing that more than 500 euros in cash, his mobile phone and his tablet were missing. There was no trace of his female companion. After going to the hospital, the victim underwent blood tests and tested positive for benzodiazepines.

The investigation suggests that the victim's guest, taking advantage of a moment of inattention, slipped a drug into his glass to put him to sleep, thus giving her free rein to ransack his home.

In the other reported incident, the same perpetrator made a surprise visit to the home of a man in his seventies. After he opened the door, she knocked him to the ground with a forceful shove, causing a wound on his chin that drew blood. Then, taking advantage of the man's vulnerability, the intruder forced him with menace to go to a bank ATM to withdraw more than 1,000 euros. She then seized the money.

The investigations included taking statements and an on-site inspection of the crime scenes, leading the National Police to the suspect. Tracking a mobile phone stolen from one of the victims proved crucial in identifying this person.

Finally, with the collaboration of the National Police's public safety unit, the woman was arrested in for both crimes, cited as robberies committed with violence or menace.

Plus a burglary

The female suspect, after being brought before a judge for the assaults and thefts and subsequently released, was then re-arrested, this time for her alleged involvement in a burglary at a home in Ronda, gaining entry through an open window.

Officers seized some of the stolen items, including several bank cards in the homeowner's name, sets of keys and 830 euros in cash.