An employee of a gaming hall in Ronda who created fictitious prizes to cash them in is arrested The owner suspected that he was taking money from the company, more than 25,000 euros.

The National Police have arrested the employee of a gaming hall in Ronda, who allegedly cashed in fictitious prizes he created to steal 25,000 euros.

Investigations were started by the National Police following a complaint from the owner of the establishment,who stated that one of her employees was taking money from the company.

The alleged perpetrator, 35, had created a modus operandi of some complexity; he used the login credentials of different co-workers and created fictitious prizes destined for a single ATM, from where the cash from these simulated prizes was obtained.

Following the complaint, a series of steps were taken to confirm the theft and catch the culprit.

The agents' investigations revealed that, over a period of one month, the employee had used his access to the gaming room's internal computers to send prizes to a single cash/change machine, which he then collected.

Difficult to detect

In this way, he was profiting from the money in the games room, making it difficult for the company to detect the thefts, as the machines reported the charges as prizes won and collected by the customers.

The investigators found that the employee had made more than 30 payments over a period of one month, and after the facts were established, he was arrested for an alleged offence of fraud.