Employee of a gaming hall in Malaga province who created fictitious prizes to cash them in is arrested

Spain's National Police have arrested the employee of a gaming hall in Ronda, in Malaga province, for an alleged offence of fraud. The man is believed to have been creating fictitious prizes which he then cashed in himself. The investigations started following a complaint from the owner of the gaming hall who stated that one of her employees was taking money from the company, an amount that totalled more than 25,000 euros, the National Police said in a statement.

The perpetrator, aged 35, had created a complex scheme to get the money; he used login credentials of different co-workers and using a computer, he created fictitious prizes destined for a single ATM, from where the cash from these fictitious prizes was obtained.

Following the complaint made by the owner of the gaming hall, which indicated losses to the business of more than 25,000 euros, a series of steps were taken to confirm the main hypothesis that an employee was the alleged perpetrator and to determine the total damage caused.

The investigations revealed that, over a period of one month, the employee had used his access to the gaming room's internal computers to send prizes to a cashier - all payments were centralised in the same machine - which he then collected personally.

Difficult to detect

In this way, he was profiting from the money in the games room, making it difficult for the company to detect the thefts, as the machines reported the charges as prizes won and collected by the customers.

The investigators found that the employee had made more than thirty payments over a period of one month and he was arrested for an alleged offence of fraud.