An afternoon of horses and well-dressed riders at Ronda fair, in pictures

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Friday, 6 September 2024, 19:31 | Updated 19:47h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

As is now tradition, horses once again took centre stage on Thursday 5 September at the Ronda Feria (fair) in Malaga province, which is a local holiday in the municipality. Around a hundred riders gathered at the Ángel Harillo fairgrounds to take part in the equestrian costume and attire competition, an event that started 15 years ago. The event has been growing in popularity every since.

The competition started at 3pm and the jury awarded a number of prizes, such as the best dressed rider, among others. The event was attended by mayor of Ronda, María de la Paz Fernández; the councillor for festivals, Rebeca Muñoz; and the Goyesca Ladies and their President, Milagros Naranjo, among others.

Vanessa Melgar

The competition was also attended by the former bullfighter and businessman Francisco Rivera Ordóñez, who was honoured in the rider category.

María Dúctor from the Club Hípico Deportivo de Ronda (horse riding club) also a businesswoman linked to the world of horses and a national judge, was a member of the jury together with José Fuentes Montaño, from El Rubio, who is well-known in the in the industry. "We have grown a lot in quality, which goes to show that this competition is having an effect. The aim is for the riders to learn how to dress, in accordance with the existing canons. There are rules that are already written down and we want them not to be lost, the aim is to maintain the tradition and the way of dressing that exists in lower Andalucía", said Dúctor.

Vanessa Melgar

Among other things, she pointed out that the jury values aspects such as the horses' saddles, the rider's clothing, the hat, that the colours are not gaudy or strident, that the horse has no wounds.... "We cannot reward, for example, in a woman, a red jacket, nor flowers or big earrings," said Dúctor. "We don't reward the most handsome, we reward the one who is most in keeping with tradition," she said.

Vanessa Melgar

Fuentes explained, "There is a wide range, a very good level, of riders and horses, which is the main basis of what we want in a fair. At this fair there are horsewomen, couples, individual riders, young riders, children.... this variety makes the event even more beautiful and interesting". He concluded that "the fairs nowadays are filling up with good horses and well-dressed riders and horsewomen".