23-year-old man arrested in Ronda following child pornography alert from America

The National Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Ronda for his alleged involvement in a crime of possession of child pornography via the internet. The investigation was initiated thanks to international collaboration channels after a report made by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States.

This has been reported by the Malaga provincial police headquarters in a statement, in which they have specified that the American alert placed in Spain an internet user who stored videos of child sexual abuse. The information came from the existing agreements between the National Police and the US Embassy in Spain, which has acted as a liaison to facilitate the NCMEC report.

At the outset, the investigation was conducted by officers from the central cybercrime unit, who analysed the information to track the suspect. As the investigations progressed, the IP address was located in Malaga province through which access was gained to the system in which the investigated person stored the paedophile content. The alleged perpetrator was in possession of seven videos in which minors could be seen explicitly performing sexual practices.

At this point in the investigation, the collaboration of the family and women's services unit (UFAM) of the Ronda police station was requested in order to locate and arrest the suspect, who turned out to be a local resident. Finally, a search was carried out at the detained person's home, seizing a mobile phone and two laptops, which will now be analysed.

The National Police have reminded users of any social network "of the importance of not sharing or storing this type of images of minors, as they would be committing a crime".

Officers have also pointed out that it is possible to report illegal content to the National Police via the e-mail address denuncias.pornografia.infantil@policia.es.