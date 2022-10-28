Provincial authority allocates 7m euros to improve inland roads to shorten distances and reduce travel times Francisco Salado also announced a 4.3 million euro asphalting plan for 22 roads in Malaga province that provide access to 25 towns and villages

Malaga's provincial authority has unveiled a new investment for 13 projects to improve rural roads in the regions of the Axarquia, Antequera, Valle del Guadalhorce and Serrania de Ronda as part of the 2019 Vía-ble Plan.

President Francisco Salado announced the 7m euro investment with the authority's Development deputy, Javier Quero, and Roads' chief, Manuel Piniella, on Wednesday 26 October.

Salado stressed that the plan aims to combat depopulation, as well as improving road communication between villages. "The aim is to facilitate the movement of the inhabitants of the interior of the province, improving their quality of life," Salado said.

Of the thirteen projects, nine have already been delivered to the relevant town halls for processing and imminent work. The four pending projects are expected to be delivered by the end of November.

Serranía de Ronda

About 2.5 million euros will be allocated to the Serranía de Ronda for the repair of roads between Genalguacil and Benarrabá, and also between Cortes de la Frontera and El Colmenar and Igualeja, totaling 26.5 kilometres. In the latter case, the work on the El Toril road will reduce travel from Igualeja to San Pedro Alcántara by almost 15 minutes.

Antequera and Sierra Norte

In the regions of Antequera and Sierra Norte, a total of almost 1.8 million euros will be invested in roads linking Cartaojal (Antequera) and Cuevas Bajas, reducing the route by half; and for roads in Arroyo Cerezo, between Villanueva del Rosario and Antequera.

Guadalhorce Valley

In the Guadalhorce Valley, 1.5 million euros will be allocated for a road linking Coín with Alozaina and El Tabico to Alhaurín de la Torre. And in the Axarquia 1.2 million euros will be spent on the repair of the road to Los Portales (Casabermeja), on the road linking Canillas de Albaida with Árchez and on the road linking Benagalbón with Añoreta.

Within the framework of the Plan Vía-ble, the first action has already been completed with an investment of half a million euros. This is the repair of a road in the Guadalhorce Valley, linking Sierra de Gibralgalia to Cerralba.

Another project in the El Chorro will see the road widened between the settlement and Las Angosturas, which will facilitate access to the Caminito del Rey for visitors coming from Puerto de las Pedrizas or Antequera, shortening the route by 27 kilometres.

Asphalting plan

Salado also announced an asphalting plan for 22 roads in the province, with an investment of 4.3 million euros, that provide access to 25 towns and villages.

Salado said it was "a priority" for the authority to "maintain in the best conditions the 860 kilometres of the 118 roads that are part of the provincial network. With this asphalting plan we will achieve a significant increase in road safety on the roads".

The road improvements, nine of which have already been completed or will be completed in the coming days, are on roads affecting towns such as Benamargosa, Riogordo, Totalán, Moclinejo, Cajiz, Rincón de la Victoria, Benagalbón, Villanueva del Trabuco, Villanueva de Tapia, Villanueva de Algaidas, Antequera, Almargen, Teba, Casabermeja, Cártama, Alhaurín el Grande and El Burgo.

In addition, in November other road works will start in Comares, Serrato, Arriate, Benaoján, Cortes de la Frontera and Algatocín. And at the beginning of next year work will start on another road in Fuente de Piedra.