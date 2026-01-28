Rincón de la Victoria on the Costa del Sol seeks bids for new tourism data contract

José Rodríguez Cámara Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 13:37 Share

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has put out to tender a project to implement a new data collection project which the town hall says aims to "improve the quality of life of citizens and the visitor experience".

The tool will serve as a guide for decision-making affecting the management of the town's resources and services and will facilitate the response to tourists interested in visiting the town.

The town hall has secured financial aid through the Smart Tourist Destinations Network (DTI), to which Rincón de la Victoria belongs and is promoted by the state-owned company for the management of innovation and tourism technologies (Segittur).

This body, which reports to the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, released these funds, totalling 94 million euros, to 46 applicants as part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union-NextGenerationEU.

When this grant was awarded, the mayor, Francisco Salado, highlighted "the municipality's commitment to innovation and digital transformation as key tools for quality tourism" and said, "With this funding we are taking a very important step in our strategy to consolidate Rincón de la Victoria as an innovative, efficient and sustainable tourist destination."

As well as Rincón de la Victoria, other beneficiaries were: Murcia, Valencia, Vinaroz, Logroño, Valladolid, Pamplona, Rivas Vaciamadrid, Santander, Almería, Gijón, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Castelldefels, Rota, Granada, Málaga, Seville, San Esteban de Gormaz, Oviedo, Burgos, Getafe, Salamanca, Tarragona, Las Rozas, Benidorm, Mancomunidad do Salnés, Jerez de la Frontera, Comarca Cinco Villas and Badajoz.

There is also aid for the Cabildo Insular de Gran Canaria, the provincial councils of Cadiz, Badajoz, Alicante, Malaga, Seville, Consell de Mallorca, Granada, Valencia, Cáceres, Barcelona, Álava, Ourense and Jaen.

The deadline for the submission of bids for the contract is Friday 6 February.