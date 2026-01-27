Find your voice: Mijas club helps locals on the Costa del Sol conquer public speaking fears The association holds meetings in English and Spanish at the Casa de la Cultura in Las Lagunas once a week on Tuesdays from 8pm to 9.30pm

The Costa del Soul Speakers leadership and communication club is inviting people who want to improve their public speaking skills to participate in their weekly meetings.

Formed in October 2024, along with public speaking workshops, the club aims to help people gain confidence and build a community based on respect and collaboration.

The bilingual group, an official Toastmasters International club, meets at the Casa de la Cultura in Las Lagunas once a week on Tuesdays from 8pm to 9.30pm.

These meetings take place in both English and Spanish, alternating weekly, and follow a fixed format. “Although the structure is always the same, what changes are the people who take on each role. In this way, leadership skills are developed, because we learn by doing,” secretary Soledad Rivero explained.

Rivero said the club, which has an online educational system with manuals, explanations and objectives, encourages anyone who is interested to attend one of the sessions with no obligation. “It’s good for people to come along, see how it works and, if they feel brave enough, take part with a short speech,” Rivero added.

For more information, contact the club on 685 965 867 or by email at costadelsoulspeakers@gmail.com.