Gibraltar Health Authority launches robotic-assisted surgery programme

SUR in English Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 10:36 Share

The Gibraltar Health Authority has officially commenced robotic-assisted surgery at St Bernard's Hospital, marking a significant advancement in surgical care for the territory.

Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez , announced the milestone at a press conference on Monday, revealing that the GHA's surgical teams have already successfully completed the first local robotic surgery cases in recent weeks.

The programme was made possible through a collaboration with international medical technology developer MicroPort and charitable partners Kusuma Trust and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, whose donations funded the procurement and implementation of the advanced surgical robotic system and associated equipment.

Immediate clinical impact

Initial procedures have focused on general surgery cases, demonstrating immediate clinical benefits for patients. The GHA plans to expand the technology's use to more complex cases across multiple specialties, including urology, colorectal, upper gastrointestinal and gynaecology.

The robotic system is designed for both conventional robotic procedures and tele-surgery capabilities, though the tele-surgery functionality will be activated in a later phase. The implementation follows a comprehensive, phased training pathway developed with international partners to ensure safe, high-quality deployment.

Robotic-assisted surgery, which allows surgeons to control instruments with enhanced precision and flexibility, has been widely adopted globally for nearly two decades, particularly for complex operations. The technology provides enhanced visualisation, high-resolution magnification, and articulated "robotic wrists" that deliver superior control and access in confined anatomical spaces.

GHA Acting Director General Lysandra Debono praised the achievement: "We are hugely proud to see robotic surgery now taking place here in Gibraltar. This extraordinary technology brings real, tangible benefits to our patients and represents a major leap forward for our clinical teams. My sincere thanks go to MicroPort, and our dedicated staff, whose leadership and collaboration have been instrumental in making this possible."

Minister Arias-Vasquez emphasised the significance for Gibraltar's healthcare future: "This is exactly what we want to see in the Gibraltar Health Authority. It is a clear signal of the direction of travel for our health service. One that is modern, ambitious and focused on delivering better care for patients here in Gibraltar. I want to thank the GHA's clinical and managerial teams and the local charities whose generous donations have helped make this possible. The introduction of robotic surgery marks the beginning of the future of the GHA, built on investment in our people, our facilities and the highest standards of clinical practice."

With robotic procedures now underway and further expansion planned throughout 2026, the programme positions Gibraltar at the forefront of modern surgical care, offering patients access to advanced treatment options previously available only in major international centres.