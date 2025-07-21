Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The young man, wrapped in a blanket after the rescue.
The young man, wrapped in a blanket after the rescue. SUR
112 incident

Rescued at sea off the Costa del Sol while crossing the Strait of Gibraltar with an inflatable ring and flippers

A sailing boat on its way to the Balearic Islands discovered the young man more than 20 kilometres off the coast of Malaga province

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 09:52

A young man was rescued at sea, while apparently crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, after the passengers on a sailboat spotted him while they were on their way to the Balearic Islands. The incident happened on 16 July after the person in the water was spotted about 20 kilometres off the coast of Malaga, south of Benalmádena.

It just so happens that 16 July is the day of La Virgen del Carmen - the patron saint of the sea. Celebrations on this date increase boat traffic, which turned out to be a lucky turn of events for the young man.

At first, the sailboat's pasengers thought that what they saw on the surface of the water was a fish or a bird, but the view from the binoculars revealed that it was a person.

The people on board the sailboat pulled him on board. He was wearing a wetsuit and had an inflatable ring and flippers with him. They alerted Spain's maritime rescue service

The rescued man was given dry clothes, water, blankets and a warm drink, but he spent the whole time on the boat covered with the blanket. "He hardly spoke," said witnesses.

The man was finally transferred to Malaga port where he was reported to be in a stable condition.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 US politicians slam Spain for Huawei comms deal
  2. 2 Starlite hosts the Pet Shop Boys celebrating their 40-year career
  3. 3 Walking on the beach can be harmful: useful tips for staying fit on holiday this summer
  4. 4 World Cup success in Spain for Stylos Dance Studios
  5. 5 Return of the internationally recognised four-day inland music festival to Malaga province
  6. 6 Sierra de Castril: a refreshing escape to the wilderness
  7. 7 Scottish and French artists come together in Estepona
  8. 8 Lord Baden-Powell: Connections with Scouts in Spain
  9. 9 Enjoy cultural summer nights in Salobreña
  10. 10 Preferential treatment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Rescued at sea off the Costa del Sol while crossing the Strait of Gibraltar with an inflatable ring and flippers