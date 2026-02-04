Malaga Emergency: medium-distance trains suspended due to red alert for heavy rain

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 10:29 Share

Spain's railway operator (Renfe) has suspended several medium-distance train connections between Malaga and other parts of Andalucía due to the red alert for heavy rain on Wednesday.

The cancellation of trains is a preventive measure as the adverse weather could cause landslides, flooding of the tracks and other obstructions.

Renfe has cancelled trains on the Algeciras-Antequera line, with departures from Cadiz at 5.30am, 10.20am and 2.30pm and from Los Dólmenes at 9.55am, 2.51pm and 7.25pm. The risk on roads has made it impossible to offer alternative road transfers.

The 7.01am train from Seville to Malaga and the 7.02 train departing from the Costa del Sol capital in the opposite direction were also caancelled. Renfe transferred passengers to later services or rebooked them on Avant trains.

The railway operator also cancelled the following trains on the Algeciras-Malaga and Ronda-Antequera lines: Algeciras-Malaga (1.10pm); Malaga-Algeciras (2.40pm) and Ronda-Antequera (2.45pm), again with no alternative transport.

Renfe says that it will notify all passengers with tickets for the affected trains by SMS/mail/Renfe app. The public operator has enabled free changes and cancellations.

In light of the weather conditions, authorities and railway operators advise against unnecessary travel.