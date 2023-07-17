Renfe and Adif railway employees to strike again amid calls for improved working conditions The industrial action called by the CMG union is expected to be felt most in Malaga province on 19 and 21 July

More rail disruption is likely in Malaga province as Renfe and Adif railway workers plan to strike between July 17 and 21.

Past strikes have caused a nember of incidents that have affected the high-speed connection between Malaga and Madrid since mid-June. The CGT union's latest call for strike action comes amid demands for improved working conditions.

"The frequency of trains will start to be affected by the suppression of some of the scheduled trains because they are not included in the minimum services agreement," the union pointed out.

The planned schedule of strikes will end on Friday, 21 July. But the 19th and 21st July will be the dates where the strikes are expected to have more impact. On Friday, in Malaga city, there will also be a protest outside the main María Zambrano railway terminal, "making visible the demands for more staff and better public service," the CGT added.

Among Adif workers, on July 17 and 19, there will be partial strikes of two hours per shift at a national level in Spain, and a 24-hour stoppage on 21 in the province of Malaga. The Renfe strikes will effect province of Malaga during the whole day of July 19 and 21, and in six other provinces on the 19th.

Reasons for the demands

The strikes are both aimed at improving working conditions of the staff. Workers want more staff hired, with the CGT claiming that the Ministry of Development has failed to replace workers who have retired in recent years.

Workers are also calling for a 35-hour working week. "It was agreed to compensate for the loss of purchasing power suffered by Renfe's public workers, but in practice it is not being fulfilled," secretary general of CGT in Malaga, Miguel Montenegro said.

"The reasons for calling the strikes are based on the continuous outsourcing and privatisation of public railway services that are turning the public companies into deserts for employment," the union also added.