Warnings sound on mobile phones as red 'extreme danger' weather alert issued for Malaga and Costa del Sol

Isabel Méndez Malaga Saturday, 27 December 2025, 22:16 | Updated 22:27h.

The heavy downpours of rain and strong gusts of wind will continue to batter many parts of the Costa del Sol and Malaga this Saturday evening, and will continue to do so during the night.

Much of the province has remained under an amber alert throughout the day and this evening Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated the red warning for "extreme danger". It will remain in force until four o'clock in the morning and to alert the general population the mobile phone alarms have sounded again, as the ES-Alert system of Civil Protection alert system wa s activated just after 9pm. The warning is justified, as up to 120mm of rain could be collected in 12 hours.

The Civil Protection message reads: "Given the current situation: exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Do not cross flood-prone areas and obey road closures.

"Do not carry out activities in riverbeds or nearby areas. If you are in a flood-risk zone, seek higher ground or move to an upper floor."

The warning mainly affects the areas of the western Costa del Sol (which includes Malaga city) and the Guadalhorce valley, and from four o'clock in the morning the Aemet warning will initially be downgraded to yellow. It will remain at this level until ten o'clock in the morning, although rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day.