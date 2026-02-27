Malaga’s mega-projects: the 20 largest public works launched in 2025

Nuria Triguero Friday, 27 February 2026, 12:37 Share

MÁLAGA’S construction landscape has been transformed over the past year, with the provincial builders’ association (ACP) confirming that the "Third Hospital" is the largest public works project initiated in 2025.

With a budget exceeding €502 million, the hospital project dwarfs all other provincial developments. The data highlights a significant period of investment by the Junta de Andalucía (regional government), which is currently funding the three most expensive projects in the province.

Ranking second behind the hospital is the highly anticipated expansion of the Málaga Metro. The extension of Line 2 towards the Hospital Civil represents an investment of nearly €51 million, a move aimed at easing urban congestion and linking the city’s major medical hubs.

Close behind is the strategic improvement of the A-357 dual carriageway. The tender for the Casapalma to Cerralba section, valued at just over €47 million, is seen as a critical step in improving road safety and transit times between Málaga and the interior of the province.

Top 5 Public Works Projects in Malaga 2025

| 1 | The Third Hospital | Regional Govt | €502m+ |

| 2 | Metro Line 2 Expansion | Regional Govt | €51m |

| 3 | A-357 Dual Carriageway | Regional Govt | €47m |

| 4 | Fuengirola Sports/Judicial Hub | Local Council | €15m* |

| 5 | Marbella Desalination Upgrade | Central Govt | €8m+ |

While the regional government dominates the top of the table, local councils are also making significant moves. Fuengirola has launched a multi-purpose initiative involving a new sports complex, a "City of Justice," and an underground car park, marking it as a leader in municipal-sponsored infrastructure.

At the tail end of the top 20 list, but vital for the region's climate resilience, is the Marbella desalination plant. The project, worth over €8 million, focuses on improving energy efficiency to ensure a more sustainable water supply for the Costa del Sol.

According to the ACP, this level of public tender activity in 2025 has provided a significant boost to the local construction sector. Experts suggest these 20 projects are essential for supporting the province’s rapid population growth and its status as a leading European technology and tourism hub.

