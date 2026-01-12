Is rainfall returning to Malaga? This is how a new cold front will impact the province from Tuesday

Almudena Nogués Monday, 12 January 2026, 15:48 Share

The state meteorological agency (Aemet) has forecast more rainfall for several parts of Malaga province this week, with experts warning that Andalucía is among the regions that will see "heavy rainfall".

"A cold front will move slowly on Tuesday, hitting the western part of the region on Wednesday," SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero says in his blog. "Aemet forecasts moderate showers that may be locally heavy in Huelva, Seville and Cadiz."

At the moment, the probability of rainfall in interior areas such as Ronda from 6pm on 13 January onwards is 85%. This spell will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. There is also a high chance of rain (75%) in municipalities on the western coast such as Estepona and Marbella. Closely following is the Antequera district, with 70%.

"At the moment, the eastern part of the province is where the least rain is expected. The likelihood of rain is also low in Malaga city, although a few drops may fall," Escudero said.

The unstable conditions will return throughout Spain. "On Tuesday, the advancing front will bring widespread rain to Galicia, the westernmost part of Castilla y León, the Central System, Extremadura and western Andalucía. Between five and 20mm will fall in all these areas, with a maximum of up to 50mm," the Meteored specialist portal forecasts. The front will weaken as it passes through to the east of the country.

"There will be light to moderate rainfall across the centre of mainland Spain. Up to 20mm could fall in central Andalucía and the Strait of Gibraltar," the website says.

Furthermore, this will not be the only front arriving this week. Another is expected between Thursday and Friday, but it is still too early to say how it will affect Malaga.