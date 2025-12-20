Storm leaves more than 35mm of rainfall in some parts of Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Saturday, 20 December 2025, 09:57 Share

The lifting of a trough at high altitude is causing a front to cross the Andalucía region. It arrived in Malaga last night, when Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) put part of the province under a yellow warning.

It rained in many areas, mainly along the Costa del Sol, in Malaga city, Guadalhorce valley and in the area Axarquia, and in some of them significant numbers were recorded. The data for the accumulated rainfall in 12 hours left significant amounts such as more than 36.2mm in Ojén, 28.9mm in Marbella and 28.8mm. Also outstanding were the 24.8 mm in 12 hours recorded in Coín (15.8 in just one hour); or the 19.9 in the Atabal area, in Malaga city; or the 18.7mm, according to the 6am update this Saturday from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network.

But, in addition to rain, temperatures are expected to drop sharply this weekend. Although the meteorological winter began on 1 December, the so-called astronomical winter will begin this Sunday, 21 December. And it will arrive, for a change in these latitudes in the far south of Europe, with conditions typical of this time of year, with rain, even snow and cold.

Zoom La Maroma, in Malaga's Axarquía area, covered in snow this Saturday morning. Eugenio Cabezas

Today will be a day of transition. No rain is expected, but there will be a drop in the thermometers. Therefore, in the capital of the Costa del Sol the maximum temperature will not exceed 16C (10 degrees minimum), while in Antequera it will be around 10C during the day and 5 degrees at night.

Sunday will see the arrival of a new high trough and generate showers in the province, which may be heavy. In addition, snow will fall at the highest altitudes in the eastern mountains. No weather warnings have yet been issued for the day. Temperatures will continue to fall slightly, with highs of 15C in Malaga city and 9-10C inland.

For the time being, although it is still too early to say for sure, there is not a high risk of rain on Christmas Eve on the Costa del Sol, although the mercury will remain quite low (15-17C). Inland there could be some showers.