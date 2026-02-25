Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Weather

Malaga weather: rain returns in March with 'danas'

State meteorological agency Aemet has raised the probability of precipitation to 90% from Sunday onwards

Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 15:15

The rain is coming back to Malaga province at the start of March. After more than a week of good weather, state meteorological agency Aemet predicts several cold drops ('danas' in Spanish) from Sunday onwards.

According to the forecast, Friday and Saturday will be days of transition, with maximum temperatures of 20C and somewhat clear skies. The probability of rain in Malaga city on Sunday is 55% and slightly higher in the Guadalhorce Valley and the western coast (65-70%).

As the days go by, the possibility of precipitation will increase, until reaching 90% in the whole province on Tuesday, 3 March.

The amount of rainfall, however, will not be abundant, as Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo has stated.

Temperatures in Malaga will be between 11-13C and 19-20C.

Temperatures will also drop slightly in the south, although maximum temperatures will remain higher for the season (19-20C). Minimum temperatures (11-13C) will be normal for this time of year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green area and sculpture inaugurated in Vélez-Málaga in memory of councillor killed by ETA
  2. 2 UK's EU Relations Minister visits Madrid to tackle post-Brexit hurdles for expats
  3. 3 British resident receives award for promotion of Malaga olive oil
  4. 4 Axarquía desalination plant draft project ready but limited electricity supply could stall plans
  5. 5 Carlos Alcaraz wins Doha title in 50 minutes to claim 26th career trophy
  6. 6 Three arrested after violent beach car park attack in Gibraltar
  7. 7 Joaquín winner restores belief in a Malaga CF promotion push
  8. 8 Local musicians unite at Calahonda fundraiser to support Save a Life charity
  9. 9 Playing Tetris can help tackle memories of trauma, trial finds
  10. 10 42 Axarquía homes to be auctioned to pay off eight-million-euro debt

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga weather: rain returns in March with 'danas'

Malaga weather: rain returns in March with &#039;danas&#039;