Malaga weather: rain returns in March with 'danas'

Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 15:15 Share

The rain is coming back to Malaga province at the start of March. After more than a week of good weather, state meteorological agency Aemet predicts several cold drops ('danas' in Spanish) from Sunday onwards.

According to the forecast, Friday and Saturday will be days of transition, with maximum temperatures of 20C and somewhat clear skies. The probability of rain in Malaga city on Sunday is 55% and slightly higher in the Guadalhorce Valley and the western coast (65-70%).

As the days go by, the possibility of precipitation will increase, until reaching 90% in the whole province on Tuesday, 3 March.

The amount of rainfall, however, will not be abundant, as Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo has stated.

Temperatures in Malaga will be between 11-13C and 19-20C.

Temperatures will also drop slightly in the south, although maximum temperatures will remain higher for the season (19-20C). Minimum temperatures (11-13C) will be normal for this time of year.