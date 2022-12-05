Rain forecast, with yellow warnings for the Costa del Sol The Spanish weather agency, Aemet, forecasts heavy rainfall from Monday evening until Tuesday morning

The Spanish meterological agency, Aemet, has issued a yellow warning for rainfall for the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley and the Serranía de Ronda, from 6pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday morning for up to 15mm of rain.

Rain is also expected across most of Spain, except for Catalonia and Galicia.

Aemet also forecasts that the rain will continue across Malaga province until Saturday with temperatures of 17C to 20C, and minimums of 7C to 9C in inland areas.

In the western third of Andalucía, minimum temperatures are due to rise. Yellow weather alerts are also in place on Monday for storms and high winds in Cadiz, the Strait of Gibraltar and Huelva.

In the rest of Spain, yellow weather alerts are in place on Monday for rain in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. With a yellow weather alert issued today for the Canary islands of El Hierro and La Gomera, for rain, wind and waves.

La Palma has an orange alert for wind and yellow for rain and waves. Tenerife has an orange alert for wind and yellow for rain and waves. And, also for Monday, Las Palmas, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura are on a yellow alert for waves, while strong winds are expected for Gran Canaria.

Maximum temperatures will rise in the northern third of the Spanish mainland and in eastern inland parts of Andalucía but will fall in Valencia.

Minimum temperatures will rise in the northwestern part of the country, the west of Andalucía, points of the southeast coast and the eastern Canary Islands.