Andalucía Big Festival loses its headline act as Rage Against the Machine forced to cancel tour The promoters are urgently looking for a replacement as there is less than a month to go until first edition of the music festival in Malaga

Rage Against the Machine will not be performing in Malaga this summer. The members of the veteran American rap metal band have announced on social media that they have had to cancel the European tour for the remainder of August and September, and that includes the Andalucía Big Festival which is taking place on 8 September.

In a statement, the group said doctors have told Zack de la Rocha to take a break by doctors after a leg injury he suffered in the second concert in the tour in Chicago, USA. He was forced to finish the rest of that performance sitting down and is still being affected by the injury a month and a half later. The concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden next week will therefore be the last before he returns home to complete his recovery. Continuing with the tour, the statement said, would be “too much of a risk”.

Andalucía Big Festival has therefore lost its headline act with less than a month to go until its first edition in Malaga. It is 25 years since the band last performed in Andalucía and more than a decade since their last visit to Spain and fans were looking forward to this reunion. Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk have not played together since 2011, after several comings-and-goings with the band. The pandemic put paid to the return tour they had announced for 2020 and now, two years later, they wanted to make up for their absence with concerts on both sides of the Atlantic. But Europe will now have to wait for another occasion.

Replacement and refunds

The Mad Cool team, who were bringing Rage Against the Machine to Malaga and a new ‘sunset’ edition in Madrid, have said they are working on finding a suitable replacement. Once this is announced, fans who decide to cancel their tickets and obtain a refund will be able to apply for one.

Andalucía Big Festival now faces the challenge of filling its programme in record time with only two weeks to go. The event will be taking place in the Cortijo de Torres fairground now, as permission was not granted for it to be held on Sacaba beach.