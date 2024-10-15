These are the public holidays for each of the 103 municipalities in Malaga province in 2025

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 19:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Next year - 2025 - is just around the corner and the more far-sighted of us will already be keeping an eye on the calendar of public holidays to plan our leisure time.

New Year's Day, 1 January ; Good Friday, 18 April; Labour Day, 1 May ; Day of the Assumption of the Virgin, 15 August; National Holiday of Spain, 12 October; All Saints' Day, 1 November; Constitution Day, 6 December; Day of the Immaculate Conception, 8 December, and Day of the Nativity of the Lord, 25 December.

In addition to the national holidays of New Year's Day (1-6 January), Holy Thursday and Good Friday of Easter Week, Labour Day (1 May), Day of the Assumption of the Virgin (15 August), National Holiday of Spain (12 October), All Saints' Day (1 November) and the three December holidays, Spanish Constitution Day, Immaculate Conception and Christmas), in Andalucía we must add the celebration day of the region (28 February). This coming year, 12 October falls on a Sunday, so the public holiday will be moved to Monday 13 October. Here you can check which day of the week the national holidays in Andalucía will fall on in 2025.

To these, each municipality adds two local public holidays. The number of public holidays may not exceed 14 per year, of which two are local. In the following document you can see the complete list of municipalities in Malaga and Andalucía and their two local public holidays.

In Malaga city for example, public holidays will be on Tuesday 19 August (Incorporation of Malaga into the Crown of Castile) and Monday 8 September (Virgen de la Victoria); in Marbella they will be on Wednesday 11 June and Monday 20 October, and in Vélez-Málaga on 25 July and 29 September.