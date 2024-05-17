Private and shared pools can officially fill up from 1 June

SUR MALAGA. Friday, 17 May 2024, 12:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Good news for private homeowners and residential communities with pools along the Costa was confirmed this week.

Privately owned swimming pools can be filled with mains water in Malaga province including the Costa del Sol from 1 June. The move had been expected after rain in March brought more water to reservoirs, although the drought in the area still remains severe.

All members of the official Junta de Andalucía regional government committee overseeing the reservoirs of the Andalusian Mediterranean basin voted in favour of loosening the restriction. Public, sports centre and hotel pools had already had the restriction relaxed last month.

Filling pools will be allowed providing that the average water use per inhabitant in a local council area does not go over the set limit, taking into account the number of residents and tourists.

From 1 June this will still be set at 200 litres per day for Malaga province except for the western Costa, (Benahavís, Benalmádena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Ojén, Torremolinos and Mijas), where the limit is being increased from 200 to 225 litres per day.

The experts decided to allow the western Costa to use more water as the level of the reservoir, La Concepción, is better than other parts of the province, especially La Axarquía and eastern Costa which stay at 200 litres per person per day.

The Junta de Andalucía monitors the amount sent to each municipality each day at the pipe heads in order to make its calculation. Each town hall or municipal water provider must therefore keep an eye on what its local population is using.

The relaxation of the average water use from 200 to 225 also applies to the Campo de Gibraltar area in Cadiz province including Sotogrande.

Ramiro Angulo, head of the Junta's committee for the Mediterranean area, highlighted "the need for private swimming pools to have a water circulation system to keep water use to a minimum while guaranteeing water quality and topping up water loss through evaporation and filter cleaning".

The committee also authorised more flexible measures for some uses. For example, it has allowed the amount of water for public parks and gardens to be increased where there are plants with special botanical interest.