Malaga domestic violence: man convicted for sexually assaulting partner in front of underage son

The provincial court of Malaga has sentenced a man to nine and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting his partner at knifepoint in front of their underage son.

The incident happened on 10 August 2023. The man returned home around 8.30pm and tried to coax his partner into having sex with him. When she refused, he violently threw her on the sofa in the living room.

The man then sat on top of her and pressed hard on her neck with his hands. He grabbed a knife and placed it on her neck, forcing her sexually while threatening to kill her.

The victim was unable to do anything due to fear and the feeling of suffocation.

The couple's child witnessed the scene and ran to the home of some relatives of his mother's, who lived nearby.

Once under arrest, the defendant admitted his guilt before the court, which led the court to take into account the mitigating circumstance of confession in his sentence. The court has also taken into account that he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he committed the sexual assault.

In addition to serving nine and a half years in prison, the man must compensate the victim 20,000 euros for moral damages and pay the legal costs.

The court has also banned him from getting close to his former partner for a period of 18 years, plus ten years of probation. The convict has also lost all parental rights over his son until the boy reaches the age of 18.

Last but not least, the man cannot perform any profession or trade, paid or unpaid, that involves regular and direct contact with minors for ten years.