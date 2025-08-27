Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man jailed without bail for buying clothes in Malaga with counterfeit 100-euro notes
Policía Nacional
Crime

Man jailed without bail for buying clothes in Malaga with counterfeit 100-euro notes

The man used a rented vehicle to move between different municipalities in the south of Spain, where he would use the fake money in a variety of small and large stores

Europa Press

Almeria

Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 19:46

The National Police have arrested a resident of Almeria province in the Andalucía region of Spain accused of using counterfeit 100-euro notes to purchase branded clothing in small and large stores in nearby cities, including Murcia and Malaga.

During the search of his home, within the framework of the operation to clarify the origin of the counterfeit money, the police seized various items of clothing from prestigious brands as well as two mobile phones.

According to a statement from the Murcia police station, the man would travel from one municipality to another in a rented vehicle in order to make purchases in small and large stores, where he would pay with the fake banknotes.

The investigation began in July, when several counterfeit banknotes were detected in establishments in the city of Murcia. Police enquiries led to the identification of the suspect - a young man living in a coastal town in Almeria province.

During the investigation, the police found that the suspect would adopt numerous security measures to make his identification and location difficult.

However, the police ultimately managed to find and arrest the perpetrator, after which they carried out a search of his home. The man has been remanded in custody without bail.

