Cop accidentally shoots himself in leg during police operation in Malaga province

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 11:16 Compartir

A National Police officer, 41, was injured on Monday afternoon when he accidentally shot himself during an operation in Malaga province. The officer was taken to a hospital in Malaga city, where he was treated for the injury to his thigh.

The incident happened at about 7.40pm, when the other police officers accompanying him called an ambulance. According to sources, the injured man's gun accidentally went off while he was handling it inside a police vehicle.

At the moment, there is no information about his medical condition. What is known is that he was conscious when he was rushed to hospital.

The officer is part of the Udyco group associated with the fight against drugs and organised crime on the Costa del Sol.