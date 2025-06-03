Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Cop accidentally shoots himself in leg during police operation in Malaga province

The 41-year-old, who was injured in the thigh, is part of the National Police force's specialiast Udyco group, associated with the fight against drugs and organised crime on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 11:16

A National Police officer, 41, was injured on Monday afternoon when he accidentally shot himself during an operation in Malaga province. The officer was taken to a hospital in Malaga city, where he was treated for the injury to his thigh.

The incident happened at about 7.40pm, when the other police officers accompanying him called an ambulance. According to sources, the injured man's gun accidentally went off while he was handling it inside a police vehicle.

At the moment, there is no information about his medical condition. What is known is that he was conscious when he was rushed to hospital.

The officer is part of the Udyco group associated with the fight against drugs and organised crime on the Costa del Sol.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  2. 2 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge
  3. 3 Torremolinos to name streets after local people who have helped put town on the map
  4. 4 Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month
  5. 5 Balancing supply and demand in the Malaga construction sector
  6. 6 The healthcare sector, a key part of quality of life and care standards in Malaga
  7. 7 Mayor of Estepona receives group from German Rotary Club

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cop accidentally shoots himself in leg during police operation in Malaga province

Cop accidentally shoots himself in leg during police operation in Malaga province