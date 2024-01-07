Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Markings by criminals at homes. CNP
Spain&#039;s National Police force issues alert as number of home burglaries rise, and this is what to look out for
Spain's National Police force issues alert as number of home burglaries rise, and this is what to look out for

In recent weeks, officers have detected the presence of criminal networks pre-marking properties to target across Malaga province

Ester Requena

Malaga

Sunday, 7 January 2024, 21:20

National Police officers in Malaga have advised people to be careful and keep a close eye on their front doors and those of any neighbours. The force in Malaga city has detected the fact that criminal burglary gangs are taking advantage of homeowners absence from their properties at this time of year. The provincial police headquarters has appealed to residents' associations to pay particular attention to the door frames and windows of properties due to the gangs placing glue or silicone threads, or small pieces of plastics, on entry points to detect if the owners are away.

Officers ask for the cooperation of all residents to not only watch the door of their own home, but also those of their neighbours who may be away from home. If you detect any such marks you should alert the National Police on 091.

The force recommends that locks are securely fastened and that the president of neighbourhood associations be informed as soon as possible, in order to alert the rest of the residents, as these criminal groups often leave their marks on entire blocks of properties.

