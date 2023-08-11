Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the cleaning boats. JOSELE
Plastics make up the greatest quantity of waste off the Costa del Sol

Plastics make up the greatest quantity of waste off the Costa del Sol

Special cleaning boats operating between Torremolinos and Manilva collected more than 40 cubic metres of plastic in July

Andrea Jiménez

Friday, 11 August 2023, 20:08

Compartir

Plastics continue to be the most common type of waste recovered from the sea off the Costa del Sol. During the month of July, the sea cleaning boats managed by the Mancomunidad de Municipios of the western Costa del Sol collected 42.58 cubic metres of plastic waste, 75% of the total. This is a similar figure to that of June, according to the Mancomunidad, a public consortium that offers services to 11 municipalities.

The scope of this service covers the coasts of Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, Estepona and Casares and Manilva. In total, during July, 57.12 cubic metres of waste were collected by the 15 cleaning boats which collect floating and/or semi-submerged solids, as well as hydrocarbons and oily substances.

In addition to plastics, 5.22 cubic metres of wood and 1.28 cubic metres of organic matter were collected. The collection of algae has also increased, with 3.80 cubic metres in total.

"Citizens must be extremely careful with the environment and take care not to throw plastics into the sea," said Manuel Cardeña, president of the Mancomunidad.

In Marbella 17.25 cubic metres of waste were removed from the water, in Benalmádena a total of 5.40 cubic metres were collected, 0.95 in Casares, 9.13 in Estepona, 7.59 in Fuengirola, 3.81 in Manilva, 7.59 in Mijas and 5.40 in Torremolinos.

The boats will remain active along the coastline until 7 September from 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday, and from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wild boar return to Marbella beaches in search of food
  2. 2 Tribute concert for music legend Tina Turner set to rock Malaga
  3. 3 Jet ski accident in Fuengirola: investigation suggests victim hit head on handlebars
  4. 4 Petrol prices rise to the most expensive so far this year in Spain
  5. 5 Fireworks, drone show and free concerts at Malaga's summer fair
  6. 6 Perseid meteor shower set to dazzle
  7. 7 Let the Costa del Sol eat cake
  8. 8 More than 5,000 workers to staff bars and rides on Malaga fairground
  9. 9 Allergy alert for Milka chocolate bar in Spain
  10. 10 Jewellery representatives targeted in 60,000-euro Malaga city robbery

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad