Plastics make up the greatest quantity of waste off the Costa del Sol

Plastics continue to be the most common type of waste recovered from the sea off the Costa del Sol. During the month of July, the sea cleaning boats managed by the Mancomunidad de Municipios of the western Costa del Sol collected 42.58 cubic metres of plastic waste, 75% of the total. This is a similar figure to that of June, according to the Mancomunidad, a public consortium that offers services to 11 municipalities.

The scope of this service covers the coasts of Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, Estepona and Casares and Manilva. In total, during July, 57.12 cubic metres of waste were collected by the 15 cleaning boats which collect floating and/or semi-submerged solids, as well as hydrocarbons and oily substances.

In addition to plastics, 5.22 cubic metres of wood and 1.28 cubic metres of organic matter were collected. The collection of algae has also increased, with 3.80 cubic metres in total.

"Citizens must be extremely careful with the environment and take care not to throw plastics into the sea," said Manuel Cardeña, president of the Mancomunidad.

In Marbella 17.25 cubic metres of waste were removed from the water, in Benalmádena a total of 5.40 cubic metres were collected, 0.95 in Casares, 9.13 in Estepona, 7.59 in Fuengirola, 3.81 in Manilva, 7.59 in Mijas and 5.40 in Torremolinos.

The boats will remain active along the coastline until 7 September from 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday, and from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.