Plastics are still main waste material collected in Costa del Sol's waters

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 18 July 2025, 10:10 Compartir

A total of 33.36 cubic metres of waste was removed from the waters of the western Costa del Sol municipalities (Mancomunidad Occidental) in June this summer. The amount of plastics collected this year is slightly lower than last year, but this is still the main source of pollution in the area. Fatty matter and algae have also decreased, while the amount of organic matter remains practically unchanged. What has increased is the collection of wooden materials.

Plastics are the predominant waste in the sea, the rest usually being driftwood, rods, buoys, polystyrene boxes, fishing gear and bathers' belongings (chairs, umbrellas and other items).

The municipality with the highest amount of waste collected in June was Estepona (7.64 cubic metres), followed by Marbella (6.3), Mijas (5.07), Benalmádena (4.52), Fuengirola (4.5), Torremolinos (3.52) and Manilva (1.77).

These actions are part of the water quality plan, in which Mancomunidad Occidental has invested 635,312.15 euros for the summer of 2025. The service is sponsored by the Mancomunidad (60%) and the municipalities (40%). Mancomunidad president Manuel Cardeña thanked the town halls for committing to this initiative and investing in it, which serves to demonstrate that water quality is a priority for everybody.

The service consists of 15 cleaning boats - four operating along the coast and 11 at beaches. Each collects floating or semi-submerged solids as well as hydrocarbons and oil. All vessels operate from Monday to Friday (8am to 4pm) and on weekends and public holidays (8am to 6pm).

The boats serve the coasts of Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, Estepona, Casares and Manilva. The vessels also contribute to the analysis of the waters, which are then studied with the aim of finding solutions to improve quality.

In 2024, the service resulted in the collection of 120 cubic metres of waste.