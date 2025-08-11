Places and ideas to best view the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 11 August 2025, 17:49 Share

It is one of the most eagerly awaited moments to appear in the midsummer night sky. The Perseids, also popularly known as the Tears of St Lawrence, can be seen for much of August. However, this year they can be seen more clearly and closer on the 12th and 13th of this month.

Due to its location and topography, Malaga offers many options for viewing the Perseids. In many cases, there are organised activities that even include using large telescopes. Others offer excursions or guided tours. There are also other, freely accessible locations where you should keep in mind that you will be walking at night. Here are some of these options:

1 Torcal de Antequera and Dolmens Observatory

In this natural setting, known for its low light pollution, several astronomical observations are organised every summer as part of the lunar cycle and other planetary events. However, the most eagerly awaited one is usually the Perseids. On this occasion, observations of this meteor shower will take place on the evenings of August 11, 12 and 13. The event is organised directly by the Torcal de Antequera's astronomical observatory and advance booking is required due to the high demand for this activity each year. The Torcaleros association is also planning another observation activity for 12 August in another part of this natural site. In addition to these activities, another Perseid observation is also being run from the two main dolmens (Menga and Viera) on the night of 12th August.

2 Venta El Refugio in Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja

On the evening of August 12th into the 13th, the diner Venta El Refugio, up in Los Reales (the mountain tops) of the Sierra Bermeja mountain range above Estepona, will open its doors to offer one of the best spots on the Costa del Sol to observe the Tears of St Lawrence. The ideal plan is to combine the viewing with dinner at this unique restaurant, which boasts traditional, locally-sourced cuisine. For the latter, it is advisable to book in advance.

3 Cuevas del Becerro

It is the first Starlight village in Malaga province, meaning that it is specially certified as an ideal place for astronomical observation (the Starlight Foundation is a multi-agency, international movement working in defence of the sky, promoting the study of astronomy and sustainable tourism). It is therefore one of the municipalities where you can go to see the Perseids between 11 and 13 August. Cuevas del Becerro town hall has announced that it will organise an event to be announced shortly.

4 Guided hikes in Casabermeja

On 12 and 13 August Casabermeja's tourist office is once again organising two activities to observe the Perseids from Campo de Cámara. To participate in these excursions, prior booking is required by calling 637 582 977. These activities are part of the summer programme of guided walks, 'Senderismo al Fresco', organised by the same tourist office.

5 Night hike from Triana to Torre de la Atalaya in the Axarquía

For the last eight years, this village of Vélez has been organising an exciting excursion to Atalaya Tower, a unique spot for stargazing. The bad news is that the booking-list is now close. However, you can still apply to go on the waiting list for a possible cancellation.

6 Benalmádena's cable car to the open-air planetarium

The summit of Monte Calamorro, one of the best viewpoints on the Costa del Sol, is also an ideal place to observe the stars and planets at any time of year, especially on the nights when the Perseids can be best seen. In addition to its elevated location, this spot in the mountains above Benalmádena has powerful telescopes and the expertise and experience of its open-air planetarium. These astronomy outreach activities can be enjoyed every night until August 31, starting at 21:45 hours.

*Other options, which in some cases may be organised by associations and clubs, include those that can be enjoyed in elevated areas with little light pollution, such as in villages like Serrato, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo or Cartajima. In addition, there are some more specific locations where astronomy enthusiasts regularly go to watch the Perseids, such as the Arroyo Ventilla (a stream in Arriate), the Tajos de la Madera in Villanueva del Rosario, the peaks of La Maroma and La Torrecilla (note, these entail very demanding hikes), the Arenales quarry in Mijas, the Quejigales recreational area and some viewpoints and peaks in the Montes de Málaga.