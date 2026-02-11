Malaga police smash cocaine network after 26 arrests and seizure of 460kg of drugs

Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 15:49 Share

The National Police have delivered another blow to drug-trafficking in Malaga province with the dismantling of a large-scale cocaine network. They have arrested a total of 26 people and seized more than 460 kilos of cocaine.

The investigation started in April when the police detected that a criminal organisation was possibly trafficking cocaine from the south of mainland Spain.

The police achieved the first milestone when they intercepted two vehicles in roadside controls. They found almost 200 kilos of drugs hidden in packages and boxes, access to which required an understanding of a complex system.

This led to six searches in Seville, Malaga, Toledo and Madrid, the arrest of five individuals, the seizure of 90 kilos of cocaine and four vehicles with hidden compartments.

Second phase of the investigation

The second phase of the investigation started in November, when the police studied the network's strategy. Its member managed a large distribution network, which transported drugs in a marked vehicle. They used another car as a shuttle to secure the transit area and detect any police presence.

Despite the strict security measures, the police intercepted an exchange of a large amount of cash, 725,000 euros hidden in shopping bags, which led to the arrest of three people in Barcelona.

Of the 26 detainees, 12 are in prison for criminal organisation membership, crimes against public health and money-laundering

The investigators then carried out two searches in Madrid (one in a house and one in a hotel) and one in Guadalajara, where they seized suitcases containing 177 kilos of cocaine and arrested three more individuals.

At the end of November, they focused on dismantling the distribution branch of the network. They carried out eight entries and searches in Madrid and Toledo and seized 4.5 kilos of cocaine, more than 63,000 euros and eight vehicles, two of which had large storage containers.

A total of 14 people were arrested in this phase. Of the 26 detainees, 12 are in prison for criminal organisation membership, crimes against public health and money-laundering.

Among the detainees, the investigators have arrested the ringleaders, who moved thousands of kilograms of cocaine per year, obtaining 30,000 euros for each kilo that reached its corresponding destination.