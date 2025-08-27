Pensions in Malaga province are among the lowest in Spain

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 18:08 Share

The average retirement pension received in Malaga is 1,376.28 euros, according to data just updated by Spain's Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration in August. This figure places the province in thirty-first place in order of the amount of income earned by retired people, of whom there are more than 180,700 in Malaga.

The three Basque provinces top the ranking: in Vizcaya and Álava, retirees receive an average pension of over 1,800 euros, while those in Guipuzcoa earn an average of 1,781 euros. Pensioners in Asturias and Madrid also earn more than 1,700 euros. In Valladolid, Zaragoza, Burgos and Guadalajara it is above 1,600 euros, while in Barcelona it is 1,583 euros.

In the Andalucía region, the highest average pension is received in Cadiz, with almost 1,550 euros per month. After this province, the second highest Andalusian pension is that of Seville, with 1,421 euros and the third, that of Huelva, with almost 1,400 euros.

This means that a pensioner in Malaga gets 26 per cent less than one in The Basque Country. Moreover, the average retirement benefit in Malaga is also below the national average, which, according to the August data, is slightly over 1,500 euros, meaning pensioners in Malaga receive on average 8.7% less than the national average.

But Malaga's pensioners do receive more than those in other Andalusian provinces including Almeria, Jaén and Cordoba where pensions range between 1,240 and 1,260 euros. Although the lowest pensions in Spain are in two Galician provinces, Ourense and Lugo, with 1,082 and 1,172 euros, respectively. This means the pension in Malaga is 27 per cent higher than the lowest in the country.

Wages and work in industry

Malaga's position is consistent with a statistic published by Spain's tax agency a few weeks ago on salaries: Malaga is in 32nd place according to the income tax returns made in 2023, and this does not include the Basque areas, which have their own tax offices.

The amount of pensions is also often linked to the proportion of the active population working in the industrial sector. According to the latest INE national institute of statistics data, in Malaga it accounts for only 5.3% of employment, compared to figures above 20% in La Rioja, Álava, Navarra, Burgos, Castellón and Guipúzcoa.

Meanwhile, Malaga is the fifth province in Spain with the highest proportion of employment in the service sector, with almost 79% of all active workers, compared to 72.3% in Spain as a whole.

Other contributory pensions

But pensions are only one type of contributory benefit paid by Social Security. They also include permanent disability, widow's and widower's pensions, orphan's pensions and family benefits. Taking all these into account, which bring the number of recipients to 295,000 in Malaga, the average pension paid to beneficiaries is 1,195.30 euros, which puts the province of Malaga back in 30th place. The highest figures are again in Álava and Vizcaya, where they exceed 1,600 euros. The lowest, meanwhile, is in Ourense, where it does not even reach 1,000 euros. The average in Spain is 1,312.95 euros.

In Malaga province, the average permanent disability pension is 1,186.27 euros (1,209 in the country); widow's pension is 863.79 euros (in contrast to the national average of almost 936 euros); orphan's pension is 480.65 euros (compared to 526 euros in Spain) and the average family benefit is 733.4 euros (compared to 782.54 euros at the national level).