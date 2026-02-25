Malaga paediatricians urge parents to complete two-dose vaccination cycle

Paediatricians in Malaga province are strongly urging parents to make sure that their children have both doses of the MMR vaccine that covers measles, mumps and rubella. In 2025, the province had the highest number of cases in Andalucía (52).

According to experts, only through full vaccination can the spread of the virus be curbed.

The president of the Malaga College of Doctors, paediatrician Pedro Navarro, strongly advises parents to complete the vaccination cycle of two doses to protect their children, as well as those that cannot be vaccinated yet and adults with a compromised immuse system.

According to Dr Navarro, the first dose of the vaccine has great coverage, but there is a drop in the second dose. "There is a year and a bit when children don't get vaccinated, so parents forget about it if the paediatrician does not remind them," he says.

As part of the 2026 vaccination calendar, the Andalusian regional ministry of health has tightened measures to curb a significant rise in measles cases, which jumped to 93 in 2025.

Health officials have moved the second dose of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine forward, with children now set to receive it at two years old instead of three.

While most cases remain mild, the virus resulted in a 28% hospitalisation rate across the region last year.

Vaccination coverage drops slightly in the second dose of MMR in Andalucía: from 97.7% to 95%.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses. The infection starts with high fever, cough, conjunctivitis and runny nose and leads to the typical rash - the characteristic red patches on the skin.

Serious complications are rare but not impossible, especially if the individual lacks vaccination. More severe cases can lead to pneumonia and encephalitis.

So far this year, there have been no reported cases in Malaga. Only Huelva province has detected one case.

MMR vaccination rates in Andalucía are high: 97.7% for the first dose and 95% for the second dose, and 96.1% in Malaga province. Dr Navarro, however, warns that "there is a niche of unvaccinated children, many of whom have come from abroad".

In fact, most of the cases in Andalucía are either imported or related to imported cases. In a small number of cases, the source of infection is unknown.

Parents should check their children's immunisation records and consult their paediatrician if any doses are missing.