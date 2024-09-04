Ouigo sets date for ticket sales of its new high-speed rail service between Malaga and Madrid

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 16:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Low-cost rail operator Ouigo is to start selling tickets for its high-speed service between Malaga and Madrid on 26 September.

From this autumn, at a date yet to be revealed, the French company will put its fleet of double-decker trains into service to Malaga, with one of the largest number of seats (509) on the market, and which on double-decker reaches 1,018 on a single train.

This high capacity is the key to its competitive pricing, which starts at nine euros each way, and which on the lines where it already operates (Barcelona, Valencia and Alicante, among others) is 50% cheaper compared to Renfe fares. Children up to 14 years of age travel at a fixed price of seven euros (accompanied by an adult), and babies travel free of charge. Despite being a low-cost service, the trains also have a staffed cafe.

Malaga and Seville will be the last service offered. This is because the line from Madrid to Seville was the first to be opened in Spain and is the oldest, therefore the company must complete further testing along this route.

Big leap in the supply of trains

The arrival of Ouigo's fleet in Malaga's high-speed network will provide María Zambrano station with the biggest offer of high-speed trains in its history, since the line connecting Malaga with Cordoba was opened in 2007.

There will be more than 20 daily frequencies in each direction to and from Madrid, adding Renfe's two brands (AVE and Avlo); Iryo and the new Ouigo. The largest number of seats will continue to be offered by Renfe: up to 14 daily frequencies in each direction (depending on the day). Followed by Iryo, which offers up to five departures. And from this autumn, between two and three more Ouigo services will be added, which could bring the total to 22.