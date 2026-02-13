Malaga pig theft bust: three arrested for stealing hundreds of animals and machinery from livestock farms

Friday, 13 February 2026, 13:25 Share

The Guardia Civil have completed operation 'Granja-25' with the arrest of three people in Malaga province suspected of stealing 264 pigs and various machinery from farms, money-laundering, illegal possession of weapons and possession of drugs.

The operation began following eight robberies in pig farms in Campillos and Sierra de Yeguas. The investigation determined that they had used a van rented from a company in Seville to enter the farms, after which they had returned it with traces of livestock disinfectant and a strong smell of pigs.

The investigation established that the group used an unregistered plot of land as a "nursery" to hide the stolen animals and effects before selling them on the black market.

In two searches authorised by the court, the police seized 264 pigs, 16 industrial and livestock machines, with a total value of 36,000 euros, 540 doses of cocaine and 260 doses of heroin, an alarm and signal pistol, a banned weapon and 108 counterfeit banknotes.

The Guardia Civil have now handed the case over to the court.