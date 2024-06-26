Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested in connection with 25 luxury property burglaries in two popular resorts on the Costa del Sol
Crime

Man arrested in connection with 25 luxury property burglaries in two popular resorts on the Costa del Sol

The suspect, as well as a woman accomplice, allegedly cased out the houses and targeted those that were used as second homes by their owners

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 14:58

A man has been arrested and a woman investigated for their alleged role in 25 burglaries of luxury homes in Mijas and Marbella.

Guardia Civil officers launched their investigation following a spate of thefts from luxury homes on the Costa del Sol, where they found 19 were committed in the town of Mijas and six in the municipality of Marbella.

According to the police force, the suspects allegedly cased out the houses and targeted those which were used by their owners as second homes. They then allegedly burgled the properties when the property owners were away and stole jewellery and money.

Following the investigations, the alleged suspect was located and a search was carried out in a house in Mijas where various items of jewellery from different burglaries and 14,695 euros in cash were discovered.

Tools, clothes and a motorbike used by the alleged perpetrator to commit the robberies were also seized by police officers.

