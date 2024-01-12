One in four newly registered self-employed workers in Spain is in Malaga province

Cristina Vallejo / SUR Malaga. Friday, 12 January 2024, 12:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

The increasing entrepreneurial spirit of the Costa del Sol area has been highlighted in new data on so-called 'autónomos'. Malaga province, including the Costa, was only beaten by Madrid last year for the number of people starting out as self- employed.

In 2023, 4,304 new autónomo workers registered to pay Social Security contributions in Malaga province. The Madrid region had 5,207 new net autónomos. For the Andalucía region overall, including Malaga, there were 7,760 new self-employed workers net, (once those coming out of the system are subtracted), around half the net increase of 16,000 in Spain overall.

Therefore, Malaga province accounted for almost 27 per cent of the new self-employment registered in Spain as a whole in 2023. Put more simply: one in four new self-employed start their activity in Malaga province.

Each sector of the economy saw more autónomos in Malaga in 2023 except agriculture, which fell by 50, and trade and commerce, falling by 135.

The construction industry did best for new self-employed, gaining 817 in Malaga province, and despite the high levels of unemployment in this sector. The real estate sector also saw good growth as did professional and scientific services and administration professionals.

The data for Malaga province for 2023 becomes even more important if we bear in mind that in most of the provinces of Spain - more than thirty of the fifty - there were net falls in the number of contributors as self-employed to Social Security.

There were whole regions where the number of self-employed workers fell: for example, in Castilla y León and the Basque Country, where 2,290 and 1,844 self-employed contributors disappeared respectively. But also Galicia, Asturias, Castile-La Mancha, Aragon, Navarre, Murcia, La Rioja, Cantabria and Extremadura lost self-employed workers.