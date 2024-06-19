Olin, the telecommunications operator reinforces its commitment to Malaga and the Costa del Sol

Over the last year, the company has carried out a complete rebranding, creating a new, powerful and modern brand, ready to become the principal local telecommunications operator in the area

More than 40 people currently work at Olin's new offices within the Málaga Halley business complex.

SUR Málaga Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Olin, the Malaga-based telecommunications operator, which provides high-quality and high-speed fibre optic, mobile and landline services for individuals and businesses, started its activity in 2014 in Marbella (Malaga), under the Olivenet brand, and celebrated its 1st anniversary as Olin last February.

Over the last year, the company has carried out a complete rebranding, creating a new, powerful and modern brand, ready to become the principal local telecommunications operator in the area, emphasising proximity to the user, a high quality fibre optic network, simplicity and clarity in its commercial offer and a commitment to high competitiveness.

As part of its commitment to quality, Olin strives to offer a personal and hands-on service with its network of shops (Olin Stores) located in the most important towns along the Costa del Sol, Malaga, Marbella, Fuengirola and Mijas, and with a total of 10 shops throughout the province of Malaga, plus two more in Cadiz and another in the city of Huelva. A total of 13 shops, where the corporate identity of the Olin brand is very present and is reflected in every element: from the backlit O's that support the tables to the large circular central light or the wall supports with perimeter LEDs in Olin green. All this shapes a commercial space with a clean, modern and technological image without losing the warmth provided by the oak finishes.

This change of image is accompanied by a change of culture, values and company philosophy both internally and externally. The business is in constant growth and expansion; proof of this is the inauguration in March of the new offices within the Málaga Halley business complex, where more than 40 people currently work. This major milestone reinforces Olin’s growth strategy in the region and means that the company can continue to attract exceptional talent and create impact on the Costa del Sol.

As part of their commitment to Malaga and the Costa del Sol, Olin supports Malaga CF as an official sponsor, where the values of the new Olin image can be seen and felt.

Another example of their dedication to network quality and their own over-5,000-km fibre network infrastructure, providing high speeds throughout the area, is the launch last summer of the 10GB Fibra Master. Their fibre allows you to connect with speeds of up to 10Gbps download and 2.5 Gbps upload for the best browsing experience in the home or business.

Another Olin initiative to improve its network is the incorporation of WiFi6, which provides greater range and coverage, even in saturated spaces.

Under the slogan "Connected during the summer", Olin has launched an offer this summer that will offer a 25% discount for six months when contracting any of its fibre, mobile or convergent services, as well as being able to enjoy three months of free TV when contracting any service.

And that’s not all, to promote connectivity anywhere, they are launching a mobile tariff with unlimited data.

Call 1560, visit our website https://olin.es/ or visit us in our Olin Stores.