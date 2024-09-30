What will the weather be like this week on the Costa del Sol?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 30 September 2024, 08:29 | Updated 09:22h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It will soon be time to turn the page on the calendar. September will give way to October and autumn enters its second week. However, it will not really be noticeable, as the thermometers are expected to register a significant rise in Malaga.

For this Monday (30 September), Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) forecasts clear skies, except for some morning low clouds on the the Costa del Sol. Winds will blow from the east, and will be moderate in the Antequera area and the western coast, and light in the rest, with intervals of variable direction in the Axarquia. The forecast maximum temperature forecast is 26C, with a minimum of 19 degrees.

Weather forecast in Malaga for the next few days. Aemet

The increase in temperatures will begin to be felt from Tuesday, when Aemet expects the maximum in Malaga city will reach 28 degrees (and 20 degrees minimum), two degrees more in both cases than those forecast for Monday.

On Wednesday, 2 October, the mercury will continue to rise and in Malaga it will reach 32C and a minimum of 24 degrees. For Thursday, while the maximum forecast is 31 degrees., again with a minimum of 24C.

For next weekend the values will drop and according to the first forecasts for Friday temperatures will not exceed 25 degrees although the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees. On Saturday, the Costa del Sol's capital is expected to have a maximum of 26C and a minimum of 21 degrees.