More than 1.8 million flight seats are available to the Costa del Sol from across Europe during the first quarter of 2022 Ryanair leads the pack with 614,322 seats on offer, 33 per cent of the share, followed by Vueling and easyJet

Flights to Malaga airport planned for the first quarter of 2022 will have 454 per cent more seats compared to last year, according to Costa del Sol Tourism Big Data.

By the end of March, 1.8 million seats will have been offered to tourists from across Europe. Some 22 per cent of the seats available will originate in the UK while 20 per cent will originate in Spain underscoring the value of domestic tourism. The Netherlands is third, issuing 6.9 per cent of the seats.

The new data report also makes it possible to know in detail the 10 main cities where passengers will be expected from. Top of the list is London with 8.7 per cent followed by Barcelona, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Brussels, Paris, Dublin, Manchester, Stockholm and Madrid.

Ryanair leads the resurgence with 614,322 seats, 33 per cent of the share and an increase of 1,060 per cent for Ryanair compared to last year, Vueling, which has 245,426 seats scheduled for the first quarter and easyJet with 156,337 seats.

The data revealed that the number of searches for flights to Malaga carried out by prospective travellers between 28 November to 28 December 2021 for flights scheduled to Malaga between 30 December 2021 and 29 June 2022 increased by 6.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.