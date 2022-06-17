Number of monkeypox cases in Malaga rises to 24, twice as many as three days ago In Andalucía there are 42 patients confirmed affected by the infectious disease and another 15 suspected cases

The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox virus has doubled in Malaga province in the last three days. It has gone from the 12 on Tuesday to 24 this Friday (17 June), according to the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health and Families. In addition, there are another 14 people suspected of having this infectious disease in the province.

In Andalucía as a whole there are 42 confirmed patients with monkeypox. In addition to the 24 in Malaga, there are eight in Granada, five in Seville, three in Jaén and two in Cadiz. In addition, 15 cases are being studied on suspicion of having the infection: 14 in Malaga and one in Cadiz.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic (animal origin) viral infection with features similar to chickenpox and secondary syphilis. It usually causes a mild disease that is transmitted by very close contact with fluids and mucous membranes.

Symptoms

The initial symptoms are similar to those of common smallpox, although somewhat milder. It presents itself with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash may appear, usually starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The rash changes and goes through different stages before forming a scab that eventually falls off.