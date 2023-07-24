New lane closures on A-7 in Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella announced Spain's Ministry of Public Works is carrying out major resurfacing works on the main road that runs along the Costa del Sol

The main A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol is going to face new lane closures for resurfacing works being carried out bySpain's Ministry of Public Works. The work is being carried out between kilometres 1,013.145 and 1,041.230, in the municipalities of Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella.

The new road closures started today (Monday, 24 July), between midnight (Sunday night, 23 July) and 6am. and affected the carriageway heading in the direction of Algeciras, between km 1,025 and 1,039, and the carriageway in the direction of Malaga, between km 1,029 and 1,039. The left lane will be closed, which will progressively advance depending on the work being carried out.

In addition, on 25, 26, 27 and 28 July, work will be carried out overnigt between 10pm and 6am the following day. There will be no lane closures between 6am and 10pm, nor at weekends, and traffic will be restored from 6am on Friday 28 July.

Traffic will be diverted onto the right-hand lane of each carriageway, which will remain open during the works. Given the characteristics of the dual carriageway, it is not possible to provide alternative routes during the works.

The disruptions on the road will continue throughout the rest of July and into August and will be always announced in advance.