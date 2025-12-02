New fronts bring rain and yellow warning for rough seas this Thursday in Malaga province

Almudena Nogués Málaga Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 17:43 Share

Unstable conditions have a total of 13 Spanish provinces on alert this Tuesday, with five in the north of the country with an active amber warning for rough seas. State meteorological agency Aemet adds Malaga to these provinces in its forecast for Thursday, 4 December. For the moment, Aemet has activated the yellow warning for rough seas from 6pm, with the forecast of westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of two to three metres.

"At the beginning of December, the weather will be dictated by a marked Atlantic circulation from the west, which will mean that fronts will continue arriving, which, in addition to rain and snowfall, will cause strong winds in some areas and also ups and downs in temperatures, with a cold and unpleasant atmosphere predominating over a wide area of the country," Meteored weather expert José Miguel Viñas says.

Aemet forecasts 100% possibility of showers in Malaga city on Wednesday morning

According to SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero, Malaga "will be visited by another cold front that will leave precipitation in more parts of the province" early on Wednesday morning. Light showers along the coast are not ruled out. "Sierra de las Nieves and especially Sierra Tejeda are likely to receive snow from 1,500 metres above sea level," Escudero says.

As for Malaga city, there is 100% chance of rainfall between midnight and 6am. Temperatures will also drop. "Maximum temperatures will fall throughout the province of Malaga. In addition, the wind will make the thermal sensation even colder," Escudero warns. According to Aemet, Malaga city can expect a minimum of 12C and a maximum of 16C. This drop will be more pronounced in inland municipalities such as Ronda and Antequera, where temperatures will drop to between 4C and 9-10C.