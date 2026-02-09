New storm alert for Malaga: Ronda placed on yellow warning as saturated ground increases flood risk

Ester Requena Monday, 9 February 2026, 10:44 Share

With hardly any time to recover from storm Leonardo and Marta, Malaga province is facing the passage of another front from Monday onwards. Ronda has once again reserved the spot of the most affected district, with 60mm of rainfall expected in 12 hours and a yellow warning for Monday.

According to state meteorological agency Aemet, the weather in the province will not improve before Friday, with more rain forecast. As regional minister of emergencies Antonio Sanz said on Sunday, the problem is not so much the rain itself but the fact that the ground is already soaked and cannot absorb water. Andalucía has been recording storm after storm since the start of the year.

During his appearance on Sunday, Sanz described the storm damage in Andalucía as "brutal", with special emphasis on the "destruction of roads" and municipalities such as Grazalema (Cadiz).

The bad weather will also continue delaying the return of the high-speed rail line between Malaga and Madrid, as repair work cannot take place under adverse weather conditions. According to the latest updates, AVE trains will probably start running the service again in March, at the earliest.

Roads closed

The road infrastructure in the province is also expecting the new front with already sustained damages that have not been repaired. The storms last week caused total cuts on the following roads: the A-366 (Guaro), the A-7286 (Campillos), the A-2300 (Ronda-Montecorto), the A-7202 (Campillos), the A-373 (Cortes de la Frontera) and the A-7156 (Casares).

Thanks to repair work, other roads reopened on Sunday: the A-7054 (Pizarra), the A-7283 (Antequera) and the A-374 (Ronda).

Spain's First Deputy PM María Jesús Montero also addressed the public on Sunday, stating that, among other measures, the government "will prioritise" households and the damage they have suffered.

A total of 555 residents of Grazalema and Estación de Benaoján remained in Ronda at the end of the week, hoping to return to their homes as soon as possible.