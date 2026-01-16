New flights from Malaga to Santander and Montpellier

Pilar Martínez Malaga. Friday, 16 January 2026, 13:44 Share

This week has seen announcements of new flights between Malaga and other European destinations. Airline Volotea is to operate a new flight between Malaga and Santander, a route that Ryanair and Vueling also cover.

The new link will begin on 31 March and run three times a week.

"The new route to Santander will allow passengers to discover the cultural, culinary and natural wealth of Cantabria at affordable prices with the best flight experience," said Gabriel Schmilovich, Volotea's strategy director.

Also this week Transavia has announced a new direct flight in the summer between Malaga and Montpellier in France. The airline, which is the low-cost branch of Air France-KLM, has said that the new route will operate during the peak summer season, between 17 July and 9 September. The flight will leave Malaga every Sunday with prices from 37 euros. At the moment Transavia flies between Malaga and seven European destinations.

"This connection allows us to respond to a growing demand for direct flights between Spain and the south of France during the summer season," said sources.