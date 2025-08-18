Nearly 40 towns and villages from across Malaga province apply for aid to conserve their tourism heritage

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 18 August 2025, 15:58 Share

Towns and villages in the Andalucía region of southern Spain have a new opportunity to improve their cultural tourism heritage. A month ago, the Junta regional government published a line of aid for an amount of ten million euros. The project, supported by the regional ministry of tourism, is aimed at promoting the sustainability of tourism through the conservation of cultural resources. A total of 39 municipalities in Malaga province have applied for this project. Four applications have also been received from entities within the province for the second line of subsidies for associations, foundations and religious entities.

The call was published in the official gazette of the Junta (BOJA). According to the specifications, eligible projects will receive up to 100% of the grant, provided that they do not exceed the maximum amount of aid, which is 100,000 euros. As mentioned, there are two lines of support. The first is seven million euros in total, which leaves three million for the second. The first is allocated to municipalities in inland Andalucía that seek to enhance their cultural-tourist heritage, while the second subsidy includes projects by associations, foundations and religious entities.

Objective

"The purpose of both subsidies is to promote the creation of tourism products, mainly of a cultural or heritage nature, as well as the enhancement of existing cultural tourism resources in Andalucía, all of which is aimed at improving visitors' knowledge of Andalusian culture," the Junta stated.

Almost 500 applications have been registered. For the first type of subsidy, there have been 44 applications from Almeria province; 22 from Cadiz; 45 from Cordoba; 72 from Granada; 49 from Huelva; 73 from Jaén; 39 from Malaga and 58 from Seville.

As for the second line of incentives, two have been received in Almeria; seven in Cadiz; 17 in Cordoba; 13 in Granada; six in Huelva, four in Jaén; four in Malaga and 17 in Seville.

The Andalusian minister of tourism Arturo Bernal highlighted the sustainable and committed approach of the Junta to activities, residents and visitors. He stated that the regional government is focusing on "the conservation of heritage" in a way that "respects the identity of each destination and improves the quality of life of its inhabitants, generating opportunities for the future for all through sustainability".

Applicants must meet a series of requirements, the main one being that they must be inland municipalities with a population of less than 100,000 inhabitants.

Furthermore, those associations, foundations and religious entities that apply for this aid must be located in the region and access must be subject to a system of tourist visits, among other requirements.